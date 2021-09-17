September 17, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pirates’ House, located at 20 E. Broad Street in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is certified Mindset and Clarity Coach Victoria Baylor.
Baylor’s mission is to help entrepreneurs and professionals build a strong mindset and authentic personal brand that allows them to showcase their value, elevate their opportunities and make a huge impact in their work and in the world. She offers her expertise in the fields of personal development, personal branding and mindset growth to help entrepreneurs and professionals gain brand clarity to increase their worth and net worth. Baylor is also a TEDx speaker, #1 Amazon best-selling author, columnist and host of the podcast Awakening Brilliance, for which she interviews high-performing women and shares their pathway to uncovering their worth and success.
“Buy Local is honored to have Victoria not only as this month's speaker but as part of our membership. She brings with her so much knowledge on personal development and mindset growth: things that are so important to local business in these challenging times,” explained Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “As a TEDx speaker and best-selling author, we are sure Victoria will deliver a smart and elegant presentation.”
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.
