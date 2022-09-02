September 2, 2022 - U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard veteran Cary Tanrath of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia was recognized last week for his service in the military and at the Y with the gift of a 2018 Mazda CX 5. The vehicle was gifted by USAA and National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program as part of USAA’s 100th anniversary 100-car giveaway to military families in need. 

“We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” says Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “And it was truly an honor to be able to nominate him for this gift, which recognizes his 20 years of service to the country as well as his multiple years of service to the community through his work and volunteerism here at the Y. We were so pleased that he was chosen so that we can thank him.” 

