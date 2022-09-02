September 2, 2022 - U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard veteran Cary Tanrath of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia was recognized last week for his service in the military and at the Y with the gift of a 2018 Mazda CX 5. The vehicle was gifted by USAA and National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program as part of USAA’s 100th anniversary 100-car giveaway to military families in need.
“We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” says Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “And it was truly an honor to be able to nominate him for this gift, which recognizes his 20 years of service to the country as well as his multiple years of service to the community through his work and volunteerism here at the Y. We were so pleased that he was chosen so that we can thank him.”
The association maintenance director since 2021, Cary manages facilities and keeps things running. Prior to his employment with the Y, Cary has been volunteering since 1995. On his birthday in 2021, he was diagnosed with metastatic stomach cancer which had spread to his liver, left lung, several lymph nodes and adrenal glands. He is undergoing aggressive treatment of both chemotherapy and immunotherapy infusions; yet no matter how rigorous his battle, he continues to come to work to serve the Y’s community. He is unfailingly positive and energetic.
Cary has always been the family caretaker: after losing his father at an early age, Cary assisted his mother with the care of his sisters, helping with homework, housework and making supper. He proudly served his country for 20 years as an active-duty guardsman and traditional part-time soldier, fulfilling different positions such as a Company and Battalion Nuclear, Biological, Chemical (NBC) non-commissioned officer (NCO), Battalion Master Gunner and Company First Sergeant for the Montana Army National Guard, with the 163rd Infantry Battalion.
A solution-oriented teammate, Cary is married to Carol Tanrath who has led the Islands YMCA’s gymnastics program for two decades. Much of his treatment will not be covered by the VA, and the Recycled Rides gift will assist the family with travel and from critical treatments and avoid the costs of vehicle maintenance.
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia would like to thank USAA, the National Auto Body Council, Enterprise, Hendrick Automotive Group, and Gerber Collision & Glass for providing the opportunity to honor Cary’s many years of service.
