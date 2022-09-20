September 20, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit is partnering with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah for a free pet food giveaway this week.
The drive-thru style event will be held at CAT Central, located at 900 E. Gwinnett St., on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Drivers are being asked to pull into the main entrance of CAT Central heading west. Volunteers will be available to help guide drivers in the right direction to get the free items.
This is the start of a new partnership between CAT and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, with more community events in progress.
Sean Griffin, the Executive Director of the Humane Society for Greater Savannah said, “The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is excited to begin our partnership with Chatham Area Transit. While our organizations provide different services to the community, we share a common goal of wanting the community to have access to as many programs and services as possible. Our hope is that this partnership will help us reach more pets and people in our community that need support.”
The Humane Society offers free or reduced cost spay/neuter and vaccinations for owned animals, a pet food pantry, adoptable pets, and a Trap Neuter Vaccinate Return (TNVR) program for community cats.
The Senior Citizens Inc., as well as the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, will also be in attendance to give out information on community programs to attendees.
