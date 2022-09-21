September 21, 2022 - The Richmond Hill Exchange Club will host their 29th Annual Lynn Bennett Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richmond Hill Fish Hatchery on GA Highway 144, between the library and Kroger. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with fishing beginning at 8:30 a.m. The derby is free of charge and open to children ages 15 and under, accompanied by their parents or adult guardian. Over the last two years, the Exchange Club has not been able to host this event due to the pandemic and they are excited to bring it back to the community this year. For the first time, the club will be honoring Lynn Bennett, a long time member who organized the derby for years prior to moving out of the area.
Each year hundreds of children have enjoyed this event, and the Exchange Club expects another large turnout this year. The fishing derby will be at the Fish Hatchery ponds that have been stocked with catfish. Participants should bring fishing poles equipped and ready to fish, as well as bait, although a limited amount of bait and fishing poles will be available for use free of charge. Coke products will also be available at no charge for participants; courtesy of Savannah Coca Cola Bottling Company, and snacks courtesy of Publix and the Exchange Club members.
