September 21, 2022 - The Buddy Walk, a Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s fundraiser and community support event and celebration for those impacted by Down syndrome, has a new title sponsor this year – Zack’s Quick Stop at 2701 Ogeechee Road in Savannah.

The event returns to Savannah on Saturday, Oct. 1, after several years absence due to the pandemic. Friends, family members, and other supporters of those impacted by Down syndrome will gather at Forsyth Park for the family-friendly walk, which raises money for Camp Buddy, a summer camp for those with Down syndrome.

