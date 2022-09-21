September 21, 2022 - The Buddy Walk, a Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s fundraiser and community support event and celebration for those impacted by Down syndrome, has a new title sponsor this year – Zack’s Quick Stop at 2701 Ogeechee Road in Savannah.
The event returns to Savannah on Saturday, Oct. 1, after several years absence due to the pandemic. Friends, family members, and other supporters of those impacted by Down syndrome will gather at Forsyth Park for the family-friendly walk, which raises money for Camp Buddy, a summer camp for those with Down syndrome.
Zack’s Quick Stop may be new as an official supporter, but the store has been supporting those with Down syndrome since it opened in 2017. Ziad Abdallah, the store owner, named the store for one of his sons, Zack, who has Down syndrome. The blue-and-yellow ribbon symbol used by the LDSS is featured on the store sign, and information on Down syndrome is available inside the store, which contributes regularly to Down syndrome causes. Family members describe the store, located near Ogeechee Road’s intersection with Victory Drive, as more than a gas station and convenience store but also a neighborhood store with an established clientele.
Muhammad Abdallah, Zack’s brother, says “We are excited to see that there is a day to celebrate everybody with Down syndrome.”
This will be Savannah’s seventeenth Buddy Walk. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m., and the Buddy Walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Participants will walk a mile around Forsyth Park. This event is a time of celebration and community, raising support and awareness for those with Down syndrome. The money raised at the Buddy Walk – where registration is $15 – goes toward Camp Buddy, a pair of summer camps in Effingham and Chatham counties to help students with Down syndrome retain their skills over the summer break. It also goes towards new parent packets and educational opportunities for local families and advocates.
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The vision statement of this organization is to create “a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities.”
The NDSS created the Buddy Walk as part of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month in 1995. The first Buddy Walk in Savannah took place in 2006, shortly after the LDSS was founded. Nearly 1600 people were brought to the Forsyth Park in Savannah on this first outing. Growing during subsequent years, over 5000 people would attend annually until Covid-19 precautions led to virtual walks in lieu of gathering at Forsyth Park in 2020 and 2021.
