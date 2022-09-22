MBSAV+Sprinter+Van+with+Seafarers.jpg

September 22, 2022 - Maritime Bethel Savannah (MBS) will host their annual “Savannah Maritime Matters 2022” fundraising event Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Palmetto Club at The Landings, located at 1 Cottonwood Drive, Savannah, GA 31411.

This event is slated for 6-9:30 p.m. and will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, dancing, and live music from the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

