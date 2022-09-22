September 22, 2022 - Maritime Bethel Savannah (MBS) will host their annual “Savannah Maritime Matters 2022” fundraising event Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Palmetto Club at The Landings, located at 1 Cottonwood Drive, Savannah, GA 31411.
This event is slated for 6-9:30 p.m. and will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, dancing, and live music from the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
“Maritime Bethel has grown exponentially in the last year and that’s all because of our community’s generosity,” said John Houchens, Executive Director at MBS. “We’ve had a greater demand than ever before due to the growth of the Savannah port and want to assist more seafarers! Thank you to everyone who has donated their time, expertise and money in support of our mission.”
The proceeds from this fundraising event will go towards helping seafarers in the Savannah Port and to support MBS’ vital Capital Campaign. Tickets are on sale now via the MBS website, maritimebethelsavannah.com. Individual seats and tables for 8 or 10 people are available. Sponsorship packages are also available ranging from $250 to $5,000. Contact John Houchens at 912-398-0896 or john@maritimebethelsavannah.org for more information and benefits of becoming a sponsor.
Maritime Bethel Savannah is a nonprofit organization providing ‘far away from home’ personal and practical support to seafarers who come into the Savannah Port from all over the world. They are a faith-based organization that includes advocacy, spiritual, physical and emotional support. They are not affiliated with any one church or denomination. Each year they offer their ministry to the 78,000 men and women who call on the Port of Savannah. Those services include onboard chaplain visits, group worship, personal prayer and counseling, phone connections to home, purchase and delivery of personal supplies, and more. For more information on Maritime Bethel Savannah and their mission, visit maritimebethelsavannah.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.