September 23, 2021 - The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority presented its Golden Broom Award to the Savannah African Art Museum on Sept. 22. Each quarter, the award recognizes a business or organization within the greater downtown area for its commitment to beautifying the community by keeping its property well-maintained and visually appealing.
“We are honored to be recognized in the community for our efforts in keeping Savannah the beautiful city that she is,” said Billie Stultz, founding director and chief curator of the museum. “We happily and gratefully accept the Golden Broom Award, on behalf of the Savannah African Art Museum.”
The Savannah African Art Museum, located at 201 E. 37th St., is a non-profit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art.
“During the pandemic it’s been especially challenging for businesses and other institutions to ensure their properties remain inviting and appealing, while also implementing protocols to keep their employees, customers, and clients safe. The museum staff is truly deserving of this recognition for their efforts,” said John Bennett, acting chair of the SDRA board of directors.
Created in 1992 by the Georgia General Assembly, The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority is an independent public development authority focused on projects that strengthen the economic health of the greater downtown area. SDRA board members are appointed by Savannah City Council.
