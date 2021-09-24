September 24, 2021 - The 16th annual Wag-O-Ween pet trick-or-treating fundraising event will be held on Oct. 23 and 24 from 12-5 p.m. between the Starland District and the Savannah River. Humans and dogs alike are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and follow maps to participating local businesses, which will be giving out dog treats and goodies. The fundraiser also includes a photo station with costume contests and raffles throughout each day.
After a successful 2020 weekend, event organizers The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue decided to continue the two-day format this year and also expand it to the Starland District. In the past, Wag-O-Ween treat destinations were primarily located in downtown Savannah, but with this exciting addition, the event area will now span over two miles.
“Participants can come for both days and have two completely different experiences,” explained The Hipster Hound owner, Tonya Rintye. “Dogs and their humans can trick-or-treat downtown on the first day and then head to Starland on the second day, or vice versa!”
To honor local businesswoman and Wag-O-Ween event creator Sara Portman, her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue established the Sara Portman Community Fund in 2020. A portion of the proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will go to this fund for community spay/neutering, education and more. The remaining money raised will continue to support local animal rescues in their mission to place animals in “furever” homes and support community education efforts.
Just as last year, the registration and pick-up process is completely streamlined. Participants can register and donate ahead of time on the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org. The $10 wristband admits one pet for the entire weekend and includes a treat destination map and doggy swag bag.
During the week of Wag-O-Ween, participants can also register in-person or pick up their pre-ordered doggy swag bags and t-shirts at two newly added kick-off events. The first kick-off event will be held at Starland Yard on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m., while the second kick-off will be held at B&D Burgers on Congress Street on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m.
To learn more about Wag-O-Ween registration, treat destinations, donation opportunities and kick-off events, visit the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org. The website will be updated frequently as more details are determined closer to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.