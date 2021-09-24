September 24, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit is set to give away its first surplus vehicle following the implementation of a new vehicle donation policy.
The policy allows for the donation of available surplus CAT vehicles to eligible 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that serve the residents of Chatham County. The donation program is meant to help address unmet public transportation needs by increasing the mobility, access and transportation options of local residents, said interim CEO Valerie Ragland.
“We are thrilled to be able to give these vehicles a second life so that they can continue to serve the community,” Ragland said.
Vehicles in the program have exceeded the end of their useful transit life and have received Board approval for disposal. CAT will only offer surplus vehicles deemed by CAT’s maintenance department to be in working condition at the time of donation and are donated as is. All others will be salvaged or auctioned.
Recipients will be chosen through a competitive process based on how the organizations propose to use the vehicles to serve their communities. Program guidelines and the application can be found online at https://www.catchacat.org/about-cat/doing-business/community-surplus-vehicle-program/.
The first vehicle being donated is a 2014 Chevrolet Express Cutaway 4500 van that seats 14 passengers plus the driver. Interested organizations are invited to view the vehicle on Oct. 5 at CAT Central, 900 East Gwinnett St. Email Maintenance Manager Donna Dale at donna.dale@catchacat.org if your organization would like to make an appointment to view the vehicle.
