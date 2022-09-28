September 28, 2022 - With the mission of supporting future generations of aviators, Sheltair partnered with Women in Aviation International (WAI) to celebrate Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) across its FBO network. The events took place at Sheltair bases across Florida and Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 24, due to the collaboration of regional WAI chapters, local businesses, and aviation corporate partners. Sheltair welcomed over 1,200 guests during GIAD 2022.

Women in Aviation International launched the first GIAD in 2015 with a mission to introduce young girls to careers and lifestyle possibilities in the aviation and aerospace industry. In the 8th rendition of this annual event, attending guests experienced an array of muses aimed at giving flight to inspire the next generation of female aviators. The exhibits included interactions with flight crews, touring aircraft, engaging STEM activities, mentorship opportunities, ground-support workshops, and many other aviation-themed adventures. Most motivating were the 20+ guest speakers whose words piloted the imagination of Sheltair's visitors to a new level. These speakers included former NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott, Air Race Classic pilot Bunnie Ambrose, Lakeland Air Traffic Controller Chelsie Baskins, and Sheltair President Lisa Holland, among others. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.