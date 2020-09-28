September 28, 2020 - Chatham Parkway Toyota recently donated $3,000 to Step Up Savannah. The funds will go towards general operations needs for Step Up Savannah’s programs.
“We are so thankful for corporate partners like Chatham Parkway Toyota who understand the importance of making the Savannah-Chatham community a place where every citizen has the opportunity to make a livable wage and achieve economic mobility. We want to say to them thank you for stepping up,” Step Up Savannah Executive Director Alicia Johnson said.
Step Up Savannah is a non-profit organization that provides workforce development, wealth building, and advocacy and education for low-to-middle income families throughout Chatham County. For more information, visit https://stepupsavannah.org/ or call (912) 232-6747.
