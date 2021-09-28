September 28, 2021 - Union Mission received a $7,500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway during a special Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Plantation Club at the Landings. The ceremony recognized select non-profits who plan to implement successful, high impact programs that serve local at-risk children in our community.
Union Mission will utilize these funds by mirroring the success of the Dutchtown Campus Apartments computer learning center, funded by the Kiwanis Club last year as a phase 1 project, to allow at-risk-children access to a computer for remote learning. This year’s grant will help fund phase 2 for a new computer learning center at Union Mission’s Magdalene House, a 20-bed Emergency Housing Program for homeless mothers and their children.
Currently, there is not a space that accommodates a virtual learning environment for the 92 at-risk children that reside at Magdalene House in a typical calendar year. Union Mission will implement four new computer workstations that will support the youth that are in elementary, middle and high school. This highly effective computer-learning center will address the critical needs, which might otherwise remain unmet.
“Union Mission’s goal is to address the needs of at-risk-children that lack a virtual learning solution when others have such tools available,” said Union Mission President & CEO, Michael Traynor. “An on-site computer learning center in the absence of traditional classroom learning is essential to having a student’s education continue to grow, especially in a COVID-19 time.”
