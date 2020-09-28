September 28, 2020 - Union Mission has been awarded a $13,500 grant from International Paper’s Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support Union Mission’s Emergency Services Programs which include Magdalene House, a 20-bed emergency shelter for homeless women and their children, and Grace House, a 32-bed emergency shelter for homeless men.
Through the Emergency Services Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day shelter program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health through the Mental Health Counseling Department, and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness.
“Unfortunately, our 5th Annual Raising Hope was postponed due to COVID-19. Union Mission lost its greatest source of funding to support our Emergency Services Programs which include Grace House, Magdalene House and our Mental Health Counseling,” said Union Mission Executive Director, Patricia Youngquist. “I cannot express enough appreciation for International Paper’s support during this very difficult and unprecedented time.”
