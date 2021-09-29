September 29, 2021 - After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Savannah (JLS) plans to bring back its highly anticipated annual Thrift Sale on Oct. 22–24, 2021. The Thrift Sale will take place at its new location inside the Oglethorpe Mall, steps from Macy’s in the former Hollister space, at 7804 Abercorn Extension, Savannah, Georgia 31406. The weekend of savings will consist of the following events:
Thrift Sale Preview Party, Friday, Oct. 22, 6–8 p.m.
Chatham Area Transit (CAT) provides transportation to the Oglethorpe Mall with a bus depot conveniently located under the parking deck near the JCPenney entrance. For route information and schedules, visit the CAT website, catchacat.org, to plan your visit.
The Thrift Sale events will be following COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks will be required at all times for all in attendance. A limited number of shoppers will be permitted into the space at one time to allow for social distancing.
Dating back to 1947, the Thrift Sale has been a long-standing fundraiser for the Junior League of Savannah. This event draws thousands of people shopping for household items, holiday gifts and decor, children’s clothing and toys, furniture, boutique items and more. Junior League of Savannah members, League sponsors and members of the community look forward to attending this event every year. The annual Thrift Sale raises thousands of dollars to be returned to the community through various League projects and the training of League members to be leaders.
For more information about the Junior League of Savannah’s Thrift Sale, visit jrleaguesav.org/thrift-sale.
