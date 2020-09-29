September 29, 2020 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) has used an $11,340 grant from The Savannah Community Foundation to provide services for its Thunderbolt and Port Wentworth Neighborhood Centers during the COVID-19 shutdown. The grant was made possible by the Nora L. and Henry Cunningham Fund.
“We are so grateful to have been selected for this generous grant,” said Patti Lyons, president, SCI. “Since March, both the Thunderbolt and Port Wentworth Neighborhood Centers have been closed because of COVID-19. However, this grant has helped us continue providing meals and critical activities to our clients.”
Founded in 1956 as a sister corporation to the local United Way and reorganized in 1986 as a community foundation, the Community Foundation is an umbrella philanthropic organization through which individuals, families, businesses and charities support the well-being of our community. The Community Foundation, a nonprofit Georgia corporation classified as a Section 501(c)(3) public charity by the IRS, invests in solutions to the area's civic, educational, health and human services, religious and cultural challenges. Typically, more than 200 charitable organizations receive grants from the Community Foundation each year totaling more than $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.