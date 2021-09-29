September 29, 2021 - More than one hundred bikers from the Southeast gathered at the Jesup VFW for the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club – GA7 Surrency GA Chapter 14th Annual Party. The U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle club partnered with Southern Nuclear Company / Georgia power to raise $7,500 for SD Gunner Fund, a 501©3 organization with a mission to assist veterans, children living with disabilities, and first responders while inspiring disability awareness through public education and advocacy. SD Gunner Fund is most known for their Service Dog training and recipient matching program.
“We are so thankful for the biker community at the U.S. Military Vets M/C – GA7 Surrency GA Chapter and all they do for our families at SD Gunner Fund. They were our very first sponsor in 2014, and they have supported every year for the past 7 years,” said Britnee Kinard, Executive Director and Founder of SD Gunner Fund. “I had a blast and am always amazed by our veteran community and the ways in which they come together to support one another.”
For more information, visit www.sdgunner.org.
