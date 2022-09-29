September 29, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire plans to remain operational, share critical information through their 211 Call Center, and mobilize the community to provide emergency financial support to those most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Residents impacted by the storm should call 211 for assistance in all counties, including Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty. They are tracking critical information from regional partners and will share updates with callers. The United Way has an extensive list of emergency resources to direct individuals and families to the right place for storm-related assistance. Offers for in-kind donations will be directed to partner agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.