September 30, 2020 - The Home Foundation will present Matt Davis, Director of Historic Museums at Georgia College, for the first virtual installment of the Flannery O'Connor Childhood Home Fall 2020 Lecture Series, Sunday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 30 - Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home announces first Fall 2020 Lecture Series virtual event
In his role as Director of Historic Museums, Davis oversees Andalusia Farm in Milledgeville, which served as the home of famed American author Mary Flannery O’Connor from 1951-1964. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980, the five-hundred-acre dairy farm and the house where O’Connor raised peacocks were recently gifted to Georgia College, which O'Connor attended when it was known as Georgia State College for Women.
Davis’ presentation will give an update on the on-going transfer, including current preservation work and information about the artifacts the college has acquired thus far. He will be joined in this virtual presentation by Andalusia's curator, Meghan Anderson.
This lecture is free and open to the public, but will require guests to register for the Zoom presentation at the following link.
