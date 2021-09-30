September 30, 2021 - The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision recently announced the return of their highly anticipated culinary experience, Dining in the Dark, slated for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. This signature gala fundraiser will be held at the Embassy Suites in Historic Downtown Savannah and is presented by The Charles C. Taylor & Samir Nikocevic Charitable Foundation and Georgia Eye Institute. The evening is designed to offer guests an intimate understanding of vision loss in an unfamiliar world of total blindness.
Having experienced exponential growth in attendance and support with each passing year, the non-profit’s 2019 soiree brought together more than 350 guests and topped its all-time record for fundraising efforts. With planning well underway, the evening promises to maintain its tradition of providing attendees with the most unique event they will experience in 2022. A wonderful opportunity for team-building and increasing disability awareness, The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision is actively seeking sponsors and donors who are interested in partnering for the continued success of this exceptional sensory affair.
Since its founding in 1963, The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision has operated off of grants, donations, and generous support from the community, and is Southeast Georgia’s only fully accredited, community facility providing rehabilitation services for individuals of all ages who are blind or visually impaired. The Center has grown to serve as a model of innovative services throughout 29 counties in the southeast portion of the state and serves more than 475 people each year, adhering to the mission of providing comprehensive services to promote independence with dignity and confidence for those who are blind or visually impaired. All services are customized to meet the individual’s personal goals toward adjustment for vision loss.
To learn more about the Center, community programs, and the Dining in the Dark event, visit www.SavannahCBLV.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.