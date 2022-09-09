September 9, 2022 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) will once again host its annual Thrift Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in a brand-new location. The Thrift Sale will take place at the 40 Volume Salon warehouse, located in the 800 block of E. 70th St. in Savannah.
“Our annual Thrift Sale is a community favorite,” said Elizabeth Summerell, president, Junior League of Savannah. “Attendees can expect low-cost new and gently used items, with all proceeds benefiting our local outreach efforts.”
Dating back to 1947, the Thrift Sale has been a long-standing fundraiser for the Junior League of Savannah. The money raised will support programming with their 2022-2023 community partner, Park Place Outreach; annual community assistance grants and high school senior scholarships; done-in-a-day projects; and leadership training for members.
Tickets for Thrift Sale are $5 and can be purchased in advance online at jrleaguesav.org/thrift-sale or at the door. Starting at 2 p.m., free admission and special deals will be offered.
Free parking will be available near the event. The Chatham Area Transit (CAT) also provides transportation to 40 Volume Salon with a bus stop conveniently located on E. Derenne and Frederick St. For route information and schedules, visit the CAT website at catchacat.org.
