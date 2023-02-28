February 28, 2023 - SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services, Inc. has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director, Shannon Bates McClure. SAFE Shelter is Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to victims of intimate partner and family violence and their children.

“We are very excited to welcome Shannon to SAFE Shelter” said Melony Zarafonetis, Board President. “She brings a wealth of nonprofit management and fundraising experience to the organization along with a deep commitment to our mission.”

