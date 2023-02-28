February 28, 2023 - SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services, Inc. has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director, Shannon Bates McClure. SAFE Shelter is Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to victims of intimate partner and family violence and their children.
“We are very excited to welcome Shannon to SAFE Shelter” said Melony Zarafonetis, Board President. “She brings a wealth of nonprofit management and fundraising experience to the organization along with a deep commitment to our mission.”
Before coming to SAFE Shelter, Shannon led teams in the Savannah area for the American Cancer Society, Georgia Southern University Foundation and Lowcountry Legal Volunteers. She volunteers at the United Way of the Coastal Empire to teach Board Development, Fundraising and Capacity Building.
“I am thrilled to be able to be a part of the only organization of its kind in our area that serves such a monumental need. The staff, board, volunteers, and supporters have done an amazing job serving domestic violence survivors and their families. There is a lot of good work to be done here and I look forward to working with them to continue to have a positive impact across Savannah communities. I envision an extraordinary future on the horizon.”
SAFE Shelter was founded in 1979; the current shelter facility opened in 2001. With 48 beds, the shelter is one of the largest domestic violence shelters in Georgia. In addition to shelter services, the agency provides legal advocacy, crisis counseling, and cases management services to those impacted by domestic violence. SAFE Shelter is certified through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and is a United Way agency.
