August 1, 2023 - Sinisa Ciric, Director of Artistic Operations and Concertmaster Emeritus of the Savannah Philharmonic, is among an international cohort of 36 orchestra and arts professionals selected to participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program. The ten-day program, running from July 26-Aug. 4, 2023 is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard’s Lincoln Center Campus. 

“Creating pathways for future leaders is central to the League’s work,” said League of American Orchestras President and CEO Simon Woods. “But Essentials is so much more than just a learning environment — it’s a place of highly creative thinking where the leaders of today and the future can tackle together some of the challenges and opportunities orchestras are facing. And when we add in the great faculty and Juilliard’s inspiring location, we’re guaranteed to get some really thought-provoking conversations.” 

