August 1, 2023 - Sinisa Ciric, Director of Artistic Operations and Concertmaster Emeritus of the Savannah Philharmonic, is among an international cohort of 36 orchestra and arts professionals selected to participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program. The ten-day program, running from July 26-Aug. 4, 2023 is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard’s Lincoln Center Campus.
“Creating pathways for future leaders is central to the League’s work,” said League of American Orchestras President and CEO Simon Woods. “But Essentials is so much more than just a learning environment — it’s a place of highly creative thinking where the leaders of today and the future can tackle together some of the challenges and opportunities orchestras are facing. And when we add in the great faculty and Juilliard’s inspiring location, we’re guaranteed to get some really thought-provoking conversations.”
America’s flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, over 550 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 23rd year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow’s leaders, providing them the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.
Topics will include artistic planning and artistic leadership; development, finance, and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education, community engagement, and community and youth programs; human resources and organizational culture; leadership and governance; advocacy, marketing, and communications; orchestra operations; and negotiations. The program also includes concerts of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra and a tour of David Geffen Hall, as well as peer discussions and mentoring opportunities.
“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Sinisa, as he is a tremendous contributor to the SavPhil, both on stage as Concertmaster Emeritus and behind the scenes as Director of Artistic Operations,” states Executive Director Amy Williams. “The skills he will gain through this prestigious program will prove invaluable throughout his career, and we are grateful to Rhegan White-Clemm and her husband Tim for their support in making Sinisa’s attendance possible.”
