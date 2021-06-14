June 14, 2021 - Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services recently hired Tawana Garrett as the organization expands its team to serve individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness in Savannah and surrounding areas.
Tawana Garrett has joined Park Place Outreach as a case manager for the nonprofit agency’s newest rapid rehousing services. Garrett will be assisting individuals and families in need of housing relocation and stabilization services. With the help of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) ESG-CV funding, Park Place Outreach’s rapid rehousing program is designed to be the first step in a continuum of assistance to enable individuals and families to move toward independent living and to prevent homelessness.
Garrett's dedication to her community extends to every aspect of her life. She is the President of her HOA, Junior League member, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. member, Board member/ Events Committee Chair-Chatham County Citizen Advocacy, NAACP member, MLK Committee and an Advocate for many people in the community.
Funding for this position has been provided through the CARES Act and administered by the Department of Community Affairs to assist youth and young adults experiencing homelessness through the challenges brought about through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to partner with the Department of Community Affairs to be able to provide housing and support services for young people during this difficult time,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director.
For more information, visit parkplaceyes.org.
