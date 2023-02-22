February 22, 2023 - The Tybee Island Marine Science Foundation has announced its 2023 officers and trustees.
Newly elected officers are Doug Duch, president/treasurer; Jeanne Hutton, vice president; and Kathryn Williams, secretary. Katie Wohlust, Ruthie Wilson, Jim Alexander, and James Bentley, Esq. have joined the Foundation’s board of trustees. Returning trustees are Nancy Daves, Dr. Dave Makel, Dr. Carol Pride, Mark Reed, and Karen Robertson.
“Along with our partner, the City of Tybee Island, the Tybee Island Marine Science Foundation has great plans for the future.,” Duch noted. “We have restructured our Board of Trustees, promoted Chantal Audran to Executive Director, and retained a great staff. Because of all this, I believe the Center and Foundation are in strong hands.”
The Tybee Island Marine Science Foundation is the science center's legal governing body, tasked with fiduciary responsibility.
