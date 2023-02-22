February 22, 2023 - The Tybee Island Marine Science Foundation has announced its 2023 officers and trustees.

Newly elected officers are Doug Duch, president/treasurer; Jeanne Hutton, vice president; and Kathryn Williams, secretary. Katie Wohlust, Ruthie Wilson, Jim Alexander, and James Bentley, Esq. have joined the Foundation’s board of trustees. Returning trustees are Nancy Daves, Dr. Dave Makel, Dr. Carol Pride, Mark Reed, and Karen Robertson.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.