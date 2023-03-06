ZACHARY H. THOMAS and CHARLES R. VIRGINIA III join Savannah Music Festival board of directors.jpg

Zachary H. Thomas and Charles R. Virginia III

March 6, 2023 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has added Zachary H. Thomas and Charles R. Virginia III to the nonprofit organization’s board of directors. Together, Thomas and Virginia will continue the board’s commitment to presenting world-class live performances, fostering regional economic growth and supporting local music education initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to welcome two talented new board members who bring fresh experience, expertise and insight to our organization,” said Savannah Music Festival Board Chair Vicki McElreath. “Our board has a deep commitment to artistic excellence and a powerful dedication to community outreach.”

