November 2, 2020 - Zerik Samples recently joined Savannah Habitat as the new Chief Executive Officer. After the retirement of Howard Tessendorf, the Board of Directors conducted a national search only to find their new leader at home in South Georgia.
“Samples fit the profile we were looking for perfectly”, said Jed Young, Board Chair. “He’s tenacious, and passionate about improving the lives of families in the community. I’m excited for our next phase.”
Before transitioning to habitat Samples was Chief Development Officer of Coastal Georgia Community Action, in Brunswick. During his tenure he built strong relationships in their nine county service area, revamped the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Breakfast; earned the stakeholder support of Congressman Buddy Carter and international TV personalities Judge Glenda Hatchet and the Rev. Dr. Clifton Davis. Samples also helped to secure more than $2 million dollars in grants and contributions for the agency.
“This opportunity is the change of a lifetime to give back to the community I love” said Samples who is no stranger to the Savannah area. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University, formerly Armstrong Atlantic State University.
Samples is a member of St. Simons Island Rotary Club, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and Philadelphia the Overcomers Church of Deliverance. He was named Most Outgoing in the Susan G. Komen Big Wig Campaign, received the Hope Dealer award from gospel artist Enrique Holmes, designated a Rising Leader by the Brunswick NAACP and is in Georgia Southern University’s 40 under 40 class of 2020.
