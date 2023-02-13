February 13, 2023 - Healthy Savannah, a public/private partnership of more than 200 Savannah area businesses, nonprofits, faith- and community-based organizations, schools, and healthcare and government agencies, has announced that Zori Castañeda has joined the 501©3 public charity as its communications coordinator. Her duties will include developing social media, website content and other communication pieces.

Castañeda will also manage communications for the five-year, $3.4 million Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant administered by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. The grant was awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with funding deployed in an “upstream” approach by the Savannah/Chatham County project team to foster sustainable health equity among Black residents in low-wealth neighborhoods.

