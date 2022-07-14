July 14, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has welcomed Sales Associate Alex Bailey to the firm. In his new role, Bailey continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.
“Alex is a native Savannahian who brings incredible knowledge of the region and a strong work ethic to our firm,” said Elaine Seabolt, founder and Broker in Charge at Seabolt Real Estate. “Although he is new to the real estate industry, Alex has a strong desire to learn and grow, which makes him a wonderful addition to our accomplished team of sales associates.”
In addition to serving as a sales associate at Seabolt Real Estate, Bailey works as a Stevedore with the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) Local #1475 at Georgia Ports Authority, where he oversees loading and unloading processes for container vessels in Savannah. He also has previous experience as a site supervisor with administrative responsibilities at Stephen Bailey Contractor Services in Bloomingdale, Ga.
An active member of the community, Bailey serves on the Savannah Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee as well as the Bylaws Committee for ILA Local #1475. He also previously mentored local baseball players as a Little League coach. Originally from Savannah, Ga., Bailey graduated from South Effingham High School and attended Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). He currently resides in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District.
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.