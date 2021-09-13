September 13, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties has announced the addition of Alexandra Simis to their real estate team. Alexandra will be working out of the Savannah office.
A native of Coastal Maine, Alexandra Simis moved to Savannah in 2020 by way of Miami and is thoroughly enjoying the balance of emerging art and low country charm that the hostess city has to offer. Her innate eye for interior spaces and lifelong love of architecture makes her a natural force majeure when it comes to real estate. As a veteran of the hospitality industry, she brings a keen ability to anticipate your needs, deliver on your requests, and ensure you are comfortable all while making certain that your real estate deals go off without a hitch. Being a daughter of small business owners, she is no stranger to the kind of hard work and determination that drives enterprise, and she will use those concepts to close your deal! Feel free to reach out to Alex today for all your real estate needs.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the second largest Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has five offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.