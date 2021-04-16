April 16, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate announced that Alexis Whitney Sandoval has joined their team as a Sales Associate, supporting Seabolt Real Estate’s long-standing commitment to exceeding the expectations of Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering individualized attention, local market expertise and exclusive luxury network affiliations.
Alexis Whitney Sandoval is passionate about Savannah and recently relocated to the area after falling in love with the city’s charm and beauty. Originally from San Francisco, Calif., Sandoval lived in Augusta, Ga. for 16 years before moving to Savannah in 2020. In addition to selling real estate and assisting clients with home staging, Sandoval is a high school science teacher at St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah, Ga. She has a B.A. in Psychology and a master’s degree in Education from Augusta University. Earlier in her career, she worked as an interior design specialist at Ethan Allen locations in Florida. Sandoval currently resides in the Sandfly/Isle of Hope area.
Founded in 2006 by broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has earned a reputation as Savannah’s premier luxury real estate firm and serves as the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate for Christie’s International Real Estate. Specializing in the sale of residential and commercial properties, Seabolt Real Estate has an accomplished team of professional agents and is the only residential brokerage firm in Savannah offering five internationally recognized and renowned exclusive luxury real estate affiliations. Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
