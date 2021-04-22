April 22, 2021 - Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Allie Anderson McGinty has joined the brokerage firm as a Realtor.
As a Savannah native, she understands the countless benefits of life in the Coastal Empire. Raised in The Landings on Skidaway Island, Allie has a tremendous appreciation for not only the beautiful nature of our coastal area, but the friendly people and sense of community. Now a resident of Ardsley Park, she enjoys playing tennis at Daffin Park, boating, and taking long walks through the delightful neighborhood she calls home.
Long known as a Luxury Real Estate Firm in Historic Downtown Savannah, Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty is the perfect place for Allie to hone her skills and be fully present for her clients at every stage of their real estate journey.
Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty is known as one of the South’s premier real estate brokerage with offices Savannah, Georgia and Bluffton, South Carolina. Learn more at www.celiadunnsir.com.
