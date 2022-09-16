September 16, 2022 - Page International, Inc. , a Savannah-based global logistics service provider, recently promoted Allison Zoller to Senior Manager, Office Administration.
“Allison has excelled in a variety of company-required function including improvements and streamlining of HR processes and other administrative duties. Her interactions have improved service levels provided by a number of our suppliers and vendors,” said Patrick Page, President and COO of Page International.
