May 13, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently added Sales Associate Amanda Byck Jones to the firm’s accomplished team of real estate professionals. In her new position, Jones represents buyers and sellers throughout the greater Savannah area and works closely with award-winning Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Cindy Meyer.
“We’re delighted to welcome Amanda Byck Jones to Seabolt Real Estate and know she shares our commitment to exceeding the expectations of Savannah-area buyers and sellers,” said Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Amanda offers exceptional knowledge of the local real estate market and has the ability to leverage our firm’s exclusive luxury network affiliations to benefit her clients.”
Jones grew up in Savannah as part of a family with a strong connection to the community since the 1850s. As the granddaughter of David Byck – the founder of David Byck Realty and a member of the Savannah Business Hall of Fame – she shares her family’s passion for Savannah real estate and continues the Byck legacy family.
The daughter of Drs. David and Peggy Byck, Jones is committed to following in her family’s footsteps by promoting ethics and integrity in her professional and personal endeavors. She brings extensive educational and professional experience to her new position at Seabolt Real Estate. A graduate of The Savannah Country Day School, Jones earned a B.S. in Business Management from Georgia Tech and an MBA in Real Estate from Georgia State University.
Jones previously held a Georgia Appraisers License and worked as a real estate consultant for Deloitte and a global real estate investment trust. She brings 14 years of professional experience to her new position at Seabolt Real Estate and excels at managing customer relationships, negotiating contracts and executing complex projects. Jones loves Savannah and its rich history and currently resides on Dutch Island with her husband and son.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has raised the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga., representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life. The firm works to earn client trust, one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global, HGTV and other top media outlets.
