June 16, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the recent addition of Realtor® Amanda Thompson to their South Carolina sales team.
Eager to trade in their big city and snow shovels for a small town with beaches, Amanda and her family moved from Indianapolis, Indiana to Beaufort, South Carolina just over two years ago.
With her masters degree in education, Amanda spent the first ten years of her career as an elementary school teacher. After a decade of teaching, Amanda’s fervor for learning and desire to be challenged propelled her to look outside the classroom for her next career move. Having always been passionate about design, she spent the next several years working as an interior designer and helping her clients to design entire houses, simple one room refreshes, and everything in between.
As a Realtor®, Amanda now uses her design background to help her clients see beyond the wallpaper when searching for their dream home. Her propensity for building long lasting, client relationships has served her well as she works to grow her real estate footprint throughout the lowcountry. With prior experience in helping her clients' visions become reality, Amanda is uniquely positioned to help buyers find their forever home.
While Amanda’s time in the classroom may be over, her passion for education has never faltered. Knowing from personal experience how important it is for teachers to have a voice, Amanda now serves as a board member at the Lowcountry Montessori School. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering for local committees and exploring the beauty of the lowcountry with her family. For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
