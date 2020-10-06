October 6, 2020 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Realtor Amy Brooks to the team as a new agent. As a Buyer Specialist, Brooks’s new role within the company will focus on purchasers’ interests and will represent Bay Street Realty Group.
Brooks has 16 years of experience as a Real Estate Broker and most recently held a position as a Broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate in Chicago, IL. She now holds a Georgia Real Estate license and continues to find interest in architecture and home design.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
