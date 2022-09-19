September 19, 2022 - Page International, Inc., a Savannah-based global logistics service provider, recently promoted Andy Roberts to Manager, Ocean Export Documentation.
“Andy has been employed with Page International since 2012. Andy has over 10 years’ experience in ocean export documentation and this experience is very diverse. He is very familiar with many current and past clients, large and small. He has worked under a variety of scenarios, including NVOCC,” said Patrick Page, President and COO of Page International.
