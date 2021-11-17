November 17, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Realtor Angela Thomas-Jackson. In this role, she will assist her clients in purchasing and selling properties. She will advise them on market conditions, conduct walkthroughs, and guide them through the real estate process.
Angela is no stranger to real estate, she joins Bay Street Realty Group with more than six years of experience as a Realtor in Tennessee. In addition, she is organized and committed to bettering other businesses each and everyday, as she serves as the owner of ATJ Business Services. Her business is responsible for full charge bookkeeping and providing small business consulting services. Prior to that, Angela worked as the Director of Finance and Operations for Polaris Tech Charter School in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Angela attended Nashville State Community College, where she studied Accounting. She has also served as the Accounting and Operations Manager for the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and prior to that she was the business owner of Jackson Insurance Group, in Ashland City, Tennessee.
In her free time, you can find her cheering her children on at their sporting events and school activities. Bay Street Realty Group is honored to have her organizational expertise and business experience, and they’re excited to have her share her love for this region with prospective buyers and sellers.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com. To contact Angela Thomas - Jackson directly, call 615-969-2272 or email angela@baystreetrealtygroup.com
