February 10, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company has announced that agent Angie Scott has joined its team of talented real estate professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding area.
“We’re very excited to welcome Angie to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “Angie brings many years of experience as a talented real estate agent, and we’re confident that her focused and driven demeanor will help her provide great service to her clients.”
As a Weichert agent, Scott has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.
Scott has been a licensed real estate agent since 1997 and has worked previously for Weichert affiliates in Maryland. She’s a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and was part of Prince George’s County Association of REALTORS® during her time in Maryland.
She was drawn to Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company because of the strong national Weichert brand, as well as the company’s outstanding character, integrity and commitment to customer service, which aligns extremely well with Scott’s personal values.
Scott is a native of Savannah and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area. For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Megan Kozlowski at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.