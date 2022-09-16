September 16, 2022 - Page International, Inc. , a Savannah-based global logistics service provider, recently promoted Anna Harris to Manager, Ocean Export Documentation.
“Anna has been employed with Page International since 2015. Her experience and outstanding work performance has been a catalyst for us growing our export freight forwarding business. She is very experienced with many countries and their documentation collection processes. She is highly respected and providers good leadership in her current role for Page International,” said Patrick Page, President and COO of Page International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.