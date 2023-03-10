March 10, 2023 - Anne Pappas Interiors recently announced that Annaliese Carter has joined their firm as a design intern. Annaliese’s focus will be to work directly with the design team on the coordination of various product sample and material orders, assist with scheduling for installations and deliveries, and shadow designers to become more immersed in material selections and design presentations.
Annaliese is currently attending the Savannah College of Art and Design and is expected to receive her B.F.A. in Interior Design, with a Minor in Architectural History, in March 2023. She recently received the Kravet Design Award at SCAD for her design of a yacht project and has completely two additional design internships prior to joining Anne Pappas Interiors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.