June 2, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced that Annette Bryant has been awarded as a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle – Diamond Level Realtor for 2021 and, in addition, she was recognized in the Top 25 Networks Agents within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ brand.
The Chairman’s Circle-Diamond Level is awarded to the top one-half of one percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units. Annette was the 24th highest network agent for residential units sold in 2021. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network is one of the world’s fastest growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,500 offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, The Bahamas, Europe and the Middle East. Needless to say, this is an incredible honor.
“This is such an unbelievable distinction. Annette works tirelessly to connect people with the places they love. She continues to produce at record levels in our competitive industry and unique market, and this award is a wonderful demonstration of her hard work. Annette is beyond deserving of this honor,” said Ken Willis, Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group.
As a former real estate developer and home builder she has a passion for working with New Homes and Land Developments and remodeling projects. She loves to assist her clients in practical decision making to make the most of their Lowcountry living experience. She works hand in hand with Forino Homes selling the new-build community lifestyle in Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.