June 28, 2021 - Local IT managed services provider Infinity, Inc. has hired Arnie Raith as Director of Sales. Raith will be responsible for driving growth of new and existing accounts for Infinity throughout Savannah and the Low Country.
Raith comes to Infinity with over 25 years of experience in sales and management in high tech and healthcare startups. He is also a certified Microsoft Systems Engineer.
Regarding his new role, Raith noted, “I consider it a tremendous opportunity to work with a company that has a world class reputation for customer service and community support. I am excited to be a part of their team and dynamic culture.”
“Arnie brings an ample amount of knowledge and experience to this role,” said CEO Chuck Brown. “His drive for success and innovative approach is the perfect match for our commitment to serving our clients with the utmost attention to detail and customer satisfaction.”
A native of Statesboro and graduate of the University of Georgia, Raith enjoys golfing, biking, swimming, snow skiing and cooking in his spare time.
