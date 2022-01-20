January 20, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company recently added agent Ashley Henry to its team of talented and dedicated real estate professionals. Henry will serve home buyers and sellers in Savannah, Pooler, Tybee and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Ashley to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “Her dedication and hardworking nature will help her provide exceptional service to each of her clients.”
As a Weichert® affiliated agent, Henry has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.
Henry is a member of the Savannah Area REALTORS®, Georgia Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®.
Her passion to join the real estate field was sparked after purchasing her own home this past September. She has a background in case management, which has given her a unique set of tools that will help her determine a client’s best needs and how to serve them.
Henry resides in Savannah with her husband, Tyler. When she’s not serving clients, she enjoys spending time with family, traveling and attending music festivals.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area.
For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Laura Rayno at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyCo.com.
