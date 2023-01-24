January 24, 2023 - American Veteran Properties recently added new agent Ashley Kerzner to its team. Like AVP’s other agents, Kerzner is also a veteran, who understands the specific needs and experiences of the clients.
Kerzner joined the U.S. Coast Guard when she was 17, leaving her hometown in western Massachusetts. She trained in Cape May, NJ where she graduated as an E2, and then went to Petaluma, CA to train as an Operations Specialist. In 2019 she was stationed at the Communications Command in Chesapeake, VA. where she decided to start her post-military career – leading her to AVP. While she is new to real estate, she is eager to learn from the professionals at AVP and begin assisting the military community find their perfect homes.
“The military provides many benefits to its service members that members never know about. With relocations and assignments, it’s hard for service members to find the time and resources to discover and navigate all those potential benefits. I wish I had someone to help me and guide me through the process. I want to help people with those things!” Kerzner said. “American Veteran Properties has an amazing team of real estate agents with years of knowledge and experience, and they are genuinely good people. They care about both sides—the business and the customers, which is often found lacking in the industry.”
AVP owner and CEO Eric Lukkarinen was a soldier himself in the U.S. Army until 2001. After completing his service, he was a Realtor for 20 years, amassing sales experience with a concentration in buyer and seller residential transactions. Lukkarinen loved serving his country but always had an eye on the future and an entrepreneurial inclination, which drove him to officially launch AVP last year.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Ashley to the team here at American Veteran Properties. I’m confident Ashley will work hard to ensure her clients have wonderful experiences when buying, selling, and renting homes with our company, and as a veteran I know she prioritizes the care and preservation of families, just like the rest of my team,” Lukkarinen said.
With his team, Lukkarinen teaches military veterans how to take advantage of their benefits to make their families comfortable while building upward mobility and growing their personal wealth. It’s an extremely important concept that, if utilized correctly, can greatly improve a service member’s quality of life, and set them up for a nice life following their exit from the military, according to Lukkarinen.
American Veteran Properties is a full-service real estate agency which offers the highest quality advice and support for military members to make the best decision for themselves and their families, in addition to helping military members enjoy homeownership while building and growing personal wealth. For more information, visit www.americanveteranproperties.com, call 912-385-3000, email sales@americanveteranproperties.com or visit them on social media.
