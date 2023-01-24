January 24, 2023 - American Veteran Properties recently added new agent Ashley Kerzner to its team. Like AVP’s other agents, Kerzner is also a veteran, who understands the specific needs and experiences of the clients.

Kerzner joined the U.S. Coast Guard when she was 17, leaving her hometown in western Massachusetts. She trained in Cape May, NJ where she graduated as an E2, and then went to Petaluma, CA to train as an Operations Specialist. In 2019 she was stationed at the Communications Command in Chesapeake, VA. where she decided to start her post-military career – leading her to AVP. While she is new to real estate, she is eager to learn from the professionals at AVP and begin assisting the military community find their perfect homes.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.