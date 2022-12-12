December 12, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group continues to grow their team, adding Audrey Holloway-Boushack to their downtown Savannah office as an executive assistant. In this role she will be the friendly face that greets visitors, assist Realtors with any needs and serve as office support.
Holloway-Boushack enjoys wearing the many hats of an executive assistant and is excited to learn all about the real estate industry. Prior to this, she worked as a consultant at Palm Beach Tan. Audrey moved to Savannah a few years ago, from her hometown of North Canton, Ohio. She has volunteered with the Humane Society, and loves to do any volunteer work with animals.
