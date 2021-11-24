November 24, 2021 - JE Dunn has announced the hiring of Barry M. Fransen to the role of estimating manager in its Savannah office.
Fransen has been in construction for 21 years and over his career has held positions as a construction manager, superintendent and estimating manager.
In his new role as estimating manager, Fransen will review and execute bids on prospective projects. He will also be responsible for all aspects of the estimating and bid process, from review of plans and specifications, to soliciting and negotiating prices from contractors and suppliers.
Fransen received a Bachelor of Science in construction management with a minor in business from Georgia Southern University in 2006.
In his free time, Fransen volunteers as the sound engineer at St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist Church and serves as a Rebuild Savannah team lead. He also enjoys auto mechanics, carpentry and being an all-around handyman. Fransen is originally from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Visit www.jedunn.com for more information.
