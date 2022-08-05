August 5, 2022 - Bartlett Tree Experts has bolstered its scientific tree and shrub care services in the area with the addition of veteran Arborist Representative Bob Andreucci to Bartlett’s Hilton Head Island office. 

A graduate of the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a degree in Forest Biology, Andreucci is an ISA Certified Arborist. He launched his career with Bartlett Tree Experts over 17 years ago in New Jersey, gaining valuable insights and experience providing outstanding scientific tree and shrub care results. He has served as both an Arborist Representative and Local Manger. Andreucci earned a master’s degree from Lehigh University and spent 15 years as a Science Teacher. He enjoys teaching people all about trees and birds at local arboreta and nature centers.

