November 18, 2022 - American Veteran Properties (AVP) has added new agent Brad Berens to its team of real estate professionals. Like AVP’s other agents, Berens is also a veteran, who understands the shortage of affordable military housing in our region and how the military’s Basic Housing Allowance and VA loans can be successfully and responsibly utilized to build financial security. 

Before becoming a Realtor, Berens was a U.S. Army soldier who was born and raised in San Diego, California. After graduating college from San Jose State University, he served on active duty as a Satellite Operator and Maintainer with the 706th Military Intelligence Group and National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Benning and Fort Gordon. When he left the military he decided to pursue his passion for AVP’s philosophy and values and relocate to the Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield area. 

