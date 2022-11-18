November 18, 2022 - American Veteran Properties (AVP) has added new agent Brad Berens to its team of real estate professionals. Like AVP’s other agents, Berens is also a veteran, who understands the shortage of affordable military housing in our region and how the military’s Basic Housing Allowance and VA loans can be successfully and responsibly utilized to build financial security.
Before becoming a Realtor, Berens was a U.S. Army soldier who was born and raised in San Diego, California. After graduating college from San Jose State University, he served on active duty as a Satellite Operator and Maintainer with the 706th Military Intelligence Group and National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Benning and Fort Gordon. When he left the military he decided to pursue his passion for AVP’s philosophy and values and relocate to the Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield area.
“Joining AVP was a no brainer for me when transitioning out of the military because it provided me with the opportunity to pursue my passion for real estate while still serving the community I love,” Berens said. “I have first-hand experience and understanding of the constant demands and stress that come with being a service member. My main goal is to make your home buying or selling process as easy and stress free as possible for you and your family. I am excited to put my work ethic, customer service, and no quit mentality on display in order to help you achieve your real estate goals and needs.”
“We’re very positive about Brad joining our team,” said Eric Lukkarinen, Founder and CEO of AVP. “After only one month working as one of our agents, Brad has achieved two sales, one listing and many more pending. I know that, as veterans, we share the same core values and work ethic, and this combined with his talent for real estate makes him a great fit for AVP.”
American Veteran Properties is a full-service real estate agency which offers the highest quality advice and support for military members to make the best decision for themselves and their families, in addition to helping military members enjoy homeownership while building and growing personal wealth.
