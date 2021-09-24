September 24, 2021 - Atlantic Waste Services Inc., recently announced the addition of Brad Bowman as Vice President. In his new position, Brad will oversee all operating aspects of the company such as collection, transfer, sales, market development, and infrastructure development. His responsibilities include existing and new market expansion, acquisitions, revenue management, product development, and strategic planning.
“I’m excited to finally have Brad on board. I have respected him as a fierce competitor and now am glad he has joined our team officially” said Atlantic Waste Services President Ben Wall. “Brad has the talent and determination to help transform our company as we continue to grow.”
Brad brings a wealth of market knowledge and experience to the company. He has over 15 years of solid waste experience and brings a growth mindset centered on operational excellence and exceeding customer expectations. He is a Georgia Certified Landfill Operator and holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Georgia Southern University. In his most recent position, he oversaw the sales efforts across 5 hauling companies and 2 landfills in Georgia and South Carolina. With his leadership, Atlantic Waste will continue to build upon a steady foundation and strive to exceed its employees and customers expectations.
Founded in 1999, Atlantic Waste Services Inc. is Southeast Georgia’s largest privately owned trash and recycling company. With locations in Savannah and Statesboro, Atlantic Waste Services Inc. has over 200 employees and proudly services over 100,000 customers across 16 counties. For more information, visit www.atlanticwaste.com.
