August 17, 2021 - Parker's recently announced a strategic promotion within the company's Senior Leadership Team. Brandon Hofmann was named President of Parker's Kitchen, and will report directly to Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker.
As the President of Parker’s Kitchen, Brandon Hofmann will oversee store operations, food service, fuel, maintenance and marketing. Hofmann previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Parker’s and has played an invaluable role in the company’s growth over the past 24 years. Hoffman joined Parker’s as a third-shift customer service representative at the age of 19 and has expertly managed operations, marketing strategy and award-winning food service over the years for an award-winning company that has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor. The company also earned a 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, which is presented to the top 10% of restaurants across the United States.
